NPD Investigates Shooting

Natchitoches – At approximately 10:20 p.m. on August 25 the Natchitoches Police Department received a 911 call reporting gunshots being fired in the 1400 block of Holmes Street. Officers and Investigators arrived and found one victim with two gunshot wounds to the right arm. He was transported to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center where medical staff also discovered multiple stab wounds. The victim was airlifted to Rapides Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.

Investigators spoke with witnesses who advised the incident started with subjects fighting. One of the subjects went into a residence and retrieved a gun and shots were fired.

Investigators identified the subject as Jeremy Burton, 31, of Natchitoches.

Burton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and discharging a firearm in the city limits. He was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

It is early in the investigating and more arrests are expected.

This investigation is ongoing at this time.

If anyone has information in reference this case please contact the Natchitoches Police Department directly at (318) 352-8101 or you may contact Detective William Connell of the Natchitoches Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (318) 238-3911.

All calls shall be kept confidential.