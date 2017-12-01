Local Headlines 

NPD Arrests Man for Video Voyeurism

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

Press Release – At approximately 9:15 p.m. on November 24, 2017, Natchitoches Police Department officers were dispatched to Walgreen’s, in reference to a complaint concerning a male subject inside the women’s restroom. Upon arrival, patrol officers made contact with the victim, a female subject. The victim stated that a male subject entered the women’s restroom and filmed her in the restroom by means of placing a cell phone underneath the stall.

Patrol officers made contact with Jamel Toliver (B/M, 19 years old). A search was conducted of Toliver’s phone, and it revealed two recorded videos of the victim in the restroom. Toliver was placed under arrest and charged with video voyeurism

Toliver was placed in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center; his bond is set at $5,000.

 

 

