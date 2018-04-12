NPD Arrest on First Degree Rape an Seeks Second Suspect

Press Release – On March 22, 2018 a female subject reported to the Natchitoches Police Department that a 20 year old white male and a 36 year old black male had raped her 11 year old, juvenile, son. The Natchitoches Police Department’s, Criminal Investigations Division was then alerted and responded. Detectives later gathered evidence which led to the arrest of Joseph L. Hull, white male, 20 years of age, of 100 Rolling Hills Lp., Coushatta, LA. Joseph Hull was arrested and booked on one count of (Felony) 1st Degree Rape. Hull was later transported out the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center where a bond was later set at Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($500,000.00).

The Natchitoches Police Department’s, Criminal Investigations Division has also obtained a warrant for the arrest of Michael Anthony Willis, black male, 36 years of age, of 337 Railroad St., Powhatan, LA, on the charge of 1st Degree Rape.

The Natchitoches Police Department is urging anyone who has information about this incident or who has direct knowledge on the whereabouts of Michael Willis to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or you may contact the Natchitoches Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, Detective William Connell at (318) 357-3780. All calls shall be kept confidential.