NPD Arrest Man after Foot Pursuit for Drugs & Stolen Gun

KLAX TV, ABC 31

City of Natchitoches Police Department – At approximately 3:20 p.m. on March 19, 2018 an officer with the Natchitoches Police Department Patrol Division attempted to perform a traffic stop on a blue 1985 Chevrolet Impala on LA Highway 3110 near LA Highway 1 due to a traffic violation. As the NPD officer was approaching the vehicle, the vehicle accelerated and fled northbound on Highway 1 (South Drive). The vehicle approached stopped traffic on South Drive and turned onto Saida Street. The vehicle then swerved into a ditch, where the driver, identified as Rynell Jefferson (B/M, 29 years old), fled from the vehicle.

Jefferson was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit. A search of the vehicle he abandoned resulted in a recovery of suspected marijuana and a .38 caliber revolver. The handgun showed to have been reported stolen during a vehicle burglary in October 2017.

Jefferson, who is a convicted felon, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of Firearm in the presence of CDS, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of schedule I, second or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, flight from an officer, resisting an officer, speeding, stop sign violation and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Jefferson was placed in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center; his bond is set at $60, 250.

