Northwood’s lone senior, Ayleyah Winn, signs with BRCC

Northwood’s lone senior, Ayleyah Winn, put pen to paper after signing with Baton Rouge Community College. ‘

The two-time district MVP helped lead her team to their first-ever championship appearance this past season, along with many other accolades.

After many emotions during her signing ceremony, including words of encouragement from her team, she says that words can’t explain how she’s feeling.

“I worked for it. Everything I worked for, I finally did it. It feels good, honestly, words can’t explain it right now. I hope I left something for the whole school, in every sport. Never give up.”