Northwood Gators welcome HSM’s Brian Terwilliger as new head basketball coach

Holy Savior Menard’s Brian Terwilliger is making the transition from the Eagles to head the boys’ basketball program at Northwood-Lena.

After spending six years with Menard and leading them to their first-ever semi-finals appearance this past season, “Twig” says that he’s ready to step into a new journey in his career.

“I was just ready to take the next step into the public sector and just take on a new challenge, and a new opportunity and a new group of kids to build relationships with. I couldn’t be more excited.”

During his six-year tenure with Menard, Terwilliger’s record was 114-83.