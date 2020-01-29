Northwestern’s Jared West looks to move forward with football career

“To whom much is give, much is required.”

These are the words that Northwestern running back, Jared West, lives by as his makes his transition into the next part of his football career.

“I’m glad that it happened because not too many people can say that. But, I just feel like that’s all God’s blessing through all the ups and downs there’s always hope at the end of the day there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel so that’s what I look at it as. You know just a sign that tells me to keep going.”

Jared West scored a touchdown on his last collegiate carry of his career. This inspired him to keep going.

A previous study done by the NCAA concludes that about two percent of college football players get drafted into the league. But, when you uphold the confidence that Jared West has, the numbers don’t matter.

“It’s all about your mentality, your mindset. Deep down inside you know what you can do and I know what I can do. That’s not to be cocky or anything, it’s just pure confidence.”

Ironically, Jared’s first love wasn’t football. To be honest, he says he hated it.

“Growing up, all I wanted to do was play basketball. I hated football. I didn’t want to be tackled, that probably why I play running back so I could make people miss and things like that I just didn’t like all the contact. I just didn’t want to play. I loved basketball.”

But to this moment, he’s looking to make it more than a career.

Jared was very decorated with accolades during his time at Brother Martin High. And upon his departure, he etched his name in the history books.

Second in offensive yards at 1,879.

Second leading-scorer with 40 touchdowns, 22 of those alone in his senior season.

So, Northwestern head coach, Brad Laird, says he knew back then they knew what kind of athlete they were getting. Now, that Jared has fulfilled his time, he’s left some big shoes behind.

“You look at a Brother Martin program that has been successful. It’s a program where you know guys that come out of there have the chance to be successful at the next level so you throw together all of those intangibles and you see a caliber player that has the opportunity to be successful.”

And the ties of Demon pride are strong between Jared his trainer, Lance Lacoste, at Oschner Performance center. “”

“I started coaching Jared when he was a freshman in high school. So, I’ve known Jared a long time. When he went to Northwestern, I played ball at Northwestern you know we kind of have a special bond with us about that. Throughout his career, we’ve always talked about regularly about how football is going and I always text him before the game, after the game telling him “good luck” or “congratulations” things like that. So, we’ve always had that special bond since we both are Northwestern alum.”

According to the current NSU media guide, about 80 Demons have continued into the pros. With Northwestern being one of the smaller D1 (Division I) programs, this serves as no concern.

“Try to stay positive about it. I have faith in myself. I have faith in my mom and dad who raised me well. I got faith in my trainer who keeps me prepared for whatever comes. I have faith in myself because I know God gave me the ability. I’m just going to showcase it for whoever comes.”

“The NFL is looking for good football players. They’re not looking for the name of the university where they come from. They’re looking for good football players and what’s going to make their situation be successful.”

But despite many negative efforts coming his way, Jared says that all that matters is the support coming from his loved ones.

“I’m going to be honest, this is something we talked about for well over a year. Once college is over, we have to find a way to get him to the next level.”

“It’s cool to see that so many people are supporting me, which also gives motivation because you don’t want to let those people down as well who believe in you. So, the support is awesome and it just keeps me going.”