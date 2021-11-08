Northwestern State’s Valsin, Roblow capture weekly conference honors

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State’s second win of the 2021 football season came with a pair of spoils.

Junior linebacker Jomard Valsin and freshman punter/kicker Scotty Roblow were honored Monday as the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week and Southland Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, respectively, for their performances in the Demons’ 28-24 win against Houston Baptist on Saturday.

Valsin, a preseason first-team All-Southland Conference selection, recorded a season-best 11 tackles and set a career high with 3.5 tackles for loss. He set up the first of NSU’s two fourth-quarter, go-ahead touchdowns with a forced fumble that Donovan Green recovered at the HBU 6-yard line.

Valsin’s career-best number in tackles for loss pushed him into a tie for the Southland Conference lead in tackles for loss per game at 1.1. This marks the first career weekly honor for Valsin, a Port Arthur, Texas, product.

Roblow, a preseason second-team All-Southland selection, was forced into double duty after an injury to kicker Eddie Godina.

In addition to pinning three of his six punts inside the Houston Baptist 20, Roblow connected on a 24-yard field goal and a pivotal extra point in the Demons’ 22-point fourth-quarter surge. In his primary role, Roblow averaged 42.8 yards on six punts, dropping one inside the HBU 10.

For the season, Roblow has placed 19 of his 53 punts inside the 20 and has nine punts of at least 50 yards. The honor is his first career weekly award from the Southland Conference.

Valsin, Roblow and the Demons return to action Saturday at 6 p.m. in Hammond, facing Southeastern in the first of a season-ending, two-game road trip.