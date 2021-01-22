Northwestern State’s Harry takes home first Southland Conference Track Athlete of the Week

NATCHITOCHES — Senior sprinter Kie’Ave Harry captured his first Southland Conference Indoor Track Athlete of the Week on Wednesday for his efforts at Texas A&M’s Ted Nelson Invitational.

Harry won the 60 meters in a field that included student-athletes from Texas A&M, Arizona State, Stephen F. Austin and Sam Houston among others.

His 6.74 just missed his career best and is tied for 17th nationally this season.

Harry spearheaded an impressive NSU sprints showing in which three Demons finished in the top four in the 60.

Senior thrower Kristin McDuffie garnered votes for the SLC Indoor Field Athlete of the Week in an honorable mention performance that was built on a weight throw win with a toss of 56-6.

The weekly awards are the first awarded by the conference this season.

NSU has two more regular-season meets before the Feb. 28 SLC Indoor Championships.

The next meet is Jan. 29 at LSU.