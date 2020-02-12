Northwestern State’s Chougkaz named LSWA Player of the Week

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State freshman Nikos Chougkaz has been named the men’s college basketball player of the week by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Player of the Week, the organization announced Monday.

The honor is voted on by a panel of state media voters and is the first such honor for a Demon’s men’s player this season.

Chougkaz averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds in a pair of NSU wins this past week.

The Athens, Greece, native accounted for 16 points and 12 rebounds in a 93-79 win at Houston Baptist, his fourth double-double in the past five games and fifth overall this season.

Chougkaz started the week with 10 points and eight rebounds in a 73-69 win against Abilene Christian.

He made a 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining to secure the victory against a top-four ACU squad in the Southland Conference.

The freshman is averaging 9.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season.

NSU (10-12, 7-6 SLC) will start a three-game homestand Wednesday when they host Incarnate Word (6:30 p.m.) as the Demons attempt to climb from its fifth-place perch in the Southland Conference.

LSWA Players-of-the-Week

November – LSU’s Skylar Mays

Dec. 1-8 – LSU’s Emmitt Williams

Dec. 9-15 – McNeese’s Sha’Markus Kennedy

Dec. 16-22 – Centenary’s Cedric Harris

Dec. 23-29 – Centenary’s Ty Prince

Dec. 30-Jan. 5 – ULM’s Michael Ertel

Jan. 6-12 – McNeese’s A.J. Lawson

Jan. 13-19 – McNeese’s Sha’Markus Kennedy & LSU’s Javonte Smart

Jan. 20-26 – McNeese’s Sha’Markus Kennedy

Jan. 27-Feb. 2 – McNeese’s Sha’Markus Kennedy

Feb. 3-9 – Northwestern’s Nikos Chougkaz

PHOTO CREDIT: Chris Reich/NSU Photographic Services