Northwestern State’s Bile named to All-Southland Conference Second Team

NATCHITOCHES — Northwestern State forward Chudier Bile was selected to the All-Southland Conference Second Team, the league announced Monday.

The redshirt junior has spearheaded the newcomer wave at NSU, leading the team with 14 points, nearly eight rebounds per game and blocked 40 shots.

The teams were selected by conference coaches.

“Think about (Bile’s) game at Central Arkansas – 17 points and 15 rebounds – wow, remarkable,” said NSU coach Mike McConathy. “He shoots around 81 percent from the free-throw line in conference play, and he made 9-10 on Saturday.

“He’s one of the toughest matchups in our league because he can make shots on the interior and from long range, and he can be remarkable on the boards.”

The Demons (14-15, 11-9 SLC) surged in the final week, winning their last two games to tie for fourth in the SLC standings. NSU will be the No. 5 seed in the league tournament, squaring off against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in Katy, Texas.

Bile elevated his game once league play started, averaging more than 15 points. But his efficiency from the field increased significantly.

The Denver native made 47 percent from the field and 40 percent from distance in SLC games, adding an extra six percent to his free-throw shooting as well.

Bile’s 1.48 blocks per game ranked fourth in the league and 92nd nationally.

The double-double Saturday at Central Arkansas was Bile’s seventh this season and fifth against an SLC opponent.

He produced one of the top moments of NSU’s season when he drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to upset Nicholls on the road on Jan. 15 in a 73-72 win.

NSU placed a player on the All-SLC teams for the second straight season as Bile joined then-senior Ishmael Lane (2019 first-teamer).

The 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons is the last time NSU accounted for all-conference players in consecutive seasons when Jalan West and Zeek Woodley represented the Demons in the first season and Woodley repeated in 2015-16.

Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Teams

Player of the Year: Kevon Harris, Stephen F. Austin

Defensive Player of the Year: Sha’Markus Kennedy, McNeese

Freshman of the Year: Keaston Willis, UIW

Newcomer of the Year: Gavin Kensmil, Stephen F. Austin

Coach of the Year: Kyle Keller, Stephen F. Austin

2019-20 All-Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Teams

First Team Institution Kevon Harris3 Stephen F. Austin Sha’Markus Kennedy McNeese Kai Mitchell2 Sam Houston State Zach Nutall Sam Houston State Payten Ricks Abilene Christian Second Team Institution T.J. Atwood Lamar Chudier Bile Northwestern State Ian DuBose2 Houston Baptist Gavin Kensmil Stephen F. Austin Dexter McClanahan Nicholls Third Team Institution Warith Alatishe Nicholls Rylan Bergersen Central Arkansas Dru Kuxhausen McNeese Joe Pleasant Abilene Christian Bryson Robinson New Orleans

2 indicates two-time all-conference selection

3 indicates three-time all-conference selection

All-Defensive Team Institution Sha’Markus Kennedy McNeese Chad Bowie Sam Houston State John Comeaux Stephen F. Austin Hayden Koval Central Arkansas Payten Ricks Abilene Christian

———–

PHOTO CREDIT: Chris Reich/NSU Photographic Services