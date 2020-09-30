Northwestern State’s Beatrice Attura claims Italian Super Cup title

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State players continue to shine overseas as former Lady Demon standout Beatrice Attura and her Reyer Venezia teammates won the Italian Super Cup Championship on Sunday night.

Reyer topped Famila Schio in the finals 73-64 claiming the second title in the organization’s history.

Attura’s championship is the latest success for a Lady Demon alumna. Former teammate Shahd Abboud was named Domestic MVP of the Israeli Female Basketball Premier League in March for her club Ramat Hasharon.

“The Super Cup title means more than the other trophies I’ve won because these are such uncertain times,” Attura said. “I’ve realized you cannot take anything for granted. You never know when this moment can get taken away from you because of things out of your control.

“Fortunately, we were able to stay healthy, get fit again and make it through these hard times. It means so much to me that I can come back to my home country and hoist a trophy that has been so hard to conquer over the years. Hopefully it’s the first of many.”

Reyer took an early seven-point lead before Schio pulled within one at 22-21 by the end of the first quarter. A long ball with two and a half minutes left in the half put Reyer back up by seven, a lead they took to the break.

After a defensive push by Schio early in the third, it was Attura’s 3-pointer, a sight quite familiar to Lady Demon fans, at the end of the frame that pushed the lead to double figures at 57-45.

The lead ballooned to 15 by the middle of the fourth and despite a late push by the home team getting them within six, Reyer held on to claim the 73-64 victory and Super Cup title.

The 2015 Southland Conference Tournament Most Valuable Player and 2017 First-Team Academic All-American finished the game with nine points, including the clutch trey at the end of the third period.

Attura, a first-team All-Southland selection as a senior, averaged 11.3 points per game at NSU, ranks 12th all-time in scoring with 1,446 points, holds the NSU record for most 3-pointers in a season with 88 and is to date the only CoSIDA Academic All-American in program history.