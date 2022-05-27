Northwestern State Track Takes Center Stage

The Northwestern State track and field teams take the big stage at the NCAA east preliminaries in Bloomington, Indiana this week.

Matthew vines says it’s a great week for the program.

“Northwestern State sent a thrower to Nationals, Djimon Gumbs qualified as the shotput. He threw 63 feet in change to finish eighth, and the top 12 move on to Eugene, Oregon for the NCAA National Championships.”

The men’s team competed on Wednesday. Today, the women’s team takes center stage.

Among the women competing will be Annemarie Broussard.

It will be her first appearance at regionals since 2019.

Vines says Broussard has overcome a lot to get to this point.

Matthew Vines, Sports Information Director, Northwestern State Track and Field – She’s had, you know, the Pandemic. When the Pandemic hit in March 2020, she was hurt. She was bouncing back from a couple of different injuries, and so nobody was able to practice or train much throughout the early months of the Pandemic, but she really wasn’t able to practice much until the following January.

How proud should northwestern state be of it’s track and field teams? Vines says that when you look at the NCAA east preliminaries, you don’t see a lot of people outside the power five conferences.

Matthew Vines, Sports Information Director, Northwestern State Track and Field – Our four by one relay has run a 49.35 this year. They ran that time at a meet at LSU. They beat LSU, they beat Alabama. They came close to beating Ohio State and Kentucky. So these guys are seasoned against the nation’s best, and they have a great chance of getting out of the regionals on Friday and going to Nationals.