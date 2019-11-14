Northwestern State signs Captain Shreve product Coleman

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State basketball coach Mike McConathy was looking for a throwback post player who doesn’t mind scrapping in the paint, and he believes he’s found that in Captain Shreve High’s Kendal Coleman.

Coleman signed with NSU on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward/center averaged 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks as a junior.

“We are very excited to add a player with the skill, drive and potential of Kendal Coleman,” McConathy said. “He will come to us after playing for several of the best coaches in our state (at Captain Shreve and for the Louisiana Roundballers).

“Kendal has worked hard en route to becoming one of the top big men in our state for the 2020 class.”

The first-team all-district selection led the Gators to an 18-14 mark and a Class 5A playoff appearance in 2018-19.

McConathy said Coleman has progressed significantly in his high school career.

“He’s made huge jumps,” McConathy said. “Kendal is a post player – not a post that wants to be a wing, and he’s more comfortable in the paint.

“He runs the floor very well, has great hands, scores well with his back to the basket and is one of the best shot blockers we have seen in our state for several years. He is a rebounder, which is a lost art in our game. He is willing to do the dirty work others won’t.”