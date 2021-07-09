Northwestern State schedule features home-and-homes with Southland Conference opponents

NATCHITOCHES – While the faces on the sidelines will be new with the start of the Stuart Gore era at Northwestern State, there will be a déjà vu feeling in terms of the soccer schedule.

With a seven-member Southland Conference soccer league, NSU will play a home-and-home with the six other members this season.

The 12-game league slate will begin after a seven-game nonconference schedule, which includes an exhibition at Little Rock on Aug. 14.

The Gore era will begin in earnest with a four-game road swing in which the Lady Demons head to Oral Roberts (Aug. 19), SMU (Aug. 22), Prairie View A&M (Aug. 27) and Houston (Aug. 29).

Gore’s first home matches will be Sept. 1 against Louisiana Tech and Sept. 5 against ULM to wrap up the nonconference schedule.

The eight-game home program continues with SLC play when NSU welcomes Southeastern Louisiana (Sept. 10) and Nicholls (Sept. 12) to finish the four-game homestand.

NSU hits the road for the next three contests, traveling to UIW (Sept. 17), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Sept. 19) and McNeese (Sept. 26) in a single-game week.

The Lady Demons have another single-game week when they host Houston Baptist on Oct. 1.

The schedule boomerangs through the second round of SLC games as NSU heads to Nicholls (Oct. 8) and Southeastern (Oct. 10) before hosting TAMU-CC (Oct. 15) and UIW (Oct. 17).

NSU’s final regular season road game occurs on a Tuesday (Oct. 26) at HBU, the only weekday league match.

The Lady Demons season finale will be at home against McNeese on Oct. 29.

NSU, which has finished either in second place or a tie for second in each of the last two seasons, will travel to Corpus Christi, Texas, for the Southland Conference Tournament on Nov. 3-7.

