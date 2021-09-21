Northwestern State men finish fourth at Louisiana Tech Mook 4 Invitational

RUSTON – Northwestern State sophomore Payten Vidourek logged a top-10 finish, and the Demons crowded in the 20s and 30s to carry NSU to a fourth-place finish Saturday at Louisiana Tech’s Mook 4 Invitational.

Vidourek clocked a 21:27.80 to place seventh in the 53-runner field. He averaged under a 5:22 mile in the four-mile race. He shaved two minutes off his 2019 time in Ruston, the last season in which NSU cross country competed.

The Sanger, Texas, native was less than a minute off top eligible collegiate runner Brian Koringo of Jackson State.

Xavier Wilson, Beau Melancon and Blake Glorioso finished 27th, 28th and 30th, respectively, to provide NSU (110 points) enough ammunition to edge Grambling (112) and Nicholls (115) in the team standings.

Wilson (23:05.80), Melancon (23:11.10) and Glorioso (23:20.40) packed close together in a five-runner group that finished within 15 seconds of each other.

Sprinter Ebenezer Aggrey finished the four-mile race to allow the Demons to calculate a team score.

On the women’s side, Olivia Sipes finished 26th with an 18:14.90 in the four-kilometer race as NSU finished fifth in the five-team field.

Fellow sophomores Jazz Rasouliyan (29th, 18:33.40) and Leah Thompson (40th, 19:42.60) placed in the top 40 while sprinters Erin Wilson (43rd) and Diana Granados (44th) completed the four-kilometer race.

Both teams continue their season on Sept. 25 at the Lake Charles Toyota Cowboy Stampede, the third meet of the five-meet season.