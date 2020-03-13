Northwestern State athletics suspended through March 30

NATCHITOCHES – All Northwestern State athletic competitions have been canceled through March 30 in accordance with the decision made by the Southland Conference on Thursday.

The steps were taken to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and comes in lock step with numerous other conferences across the country.

The release from the conference allows for practices to be held, with those decisions handled by each institution’s athletic leadership. Conference and university administrators will meet in the coming weeks to determine return-to-competition arrangements and other issues, according to the release.

Northwestern State also has canceled its annual Joe Delaney Bowl, set for March 21 at Turpin Stadium, and has postponed the March 20 Triple B Invitational golf tournament, which was to take place at Northwestern Hills Golf Course. Northwestern State’s Junior Day, scheduled for March 21, also has been postponed to a later date.

The “All In” Giving Day, set for March 20, will continue as planned. and the online auction to support Northwestern State football will remain open longer than the originally scheduled end date of March 22.