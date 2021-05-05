Northwestern State announces move to full capacity for outdoor sports

NATCHITOCHES – The Northwestern State Athletic Department announced Monday it will move to full capacity at its outdoor athletic facilities in accordance with the recent loosening of COVID-19 restrictions by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The first events with full capacity since March 2020 will be Friday as the Northwestern State softball team hosts Southeastern Louisiana in a 4 p.m. doubleheader at the Lady Demon Diamond and the Demon baseball team opens four-game series against McNeese at 6:30 p.m.

Those games will be the first home athletic events for Northwestern State since Edwards’ updating of the COVID-19 protocols for Louisiana this past week. Fans are still encouraged to wear masks when they attend games at Northwestern State facilities.

“Fan support at NSU athletic events this spring has been good and hopefully the relaxed state guidelines will encourage even better attendance for key home contests that our baseball and softball teams still have on their schedule,” said NSU Director of Athletics Greg Burke.

The Northwestern State Athletics Ticket Office currently is selling tickets for the eight remaining home baseball and final three softball games. Tickets can be obtained by calling the ticket office at 318-357-4268, by logging onto www.NSUTickets.com or in person at the office, which is located in the NSU Athletic Fieldhouse.