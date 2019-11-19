Northwestern State adds two signees, increasing class to nine

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State softball ended its early signing period Friday with two additions, increasing its signing class to nine.

The Lady Demons added utility player Halle Stafford and infielder Alexis Szafran.

Stafford, the lone Louisiana native in the class, helped Glenmora High School to four playoff appearances and one state tournament.

Szafran was part of a tremendous Keller High School program that went 35-4-1 in her junior season and ranked 15th in the state.

The Academic All-District performer graduated with a 4.0 GPA.

“Halle hits from the left side of the plate, and we expect her to get on base and score some runs,” said NSU coach Donald Pickett. “Alexis is a corner infielder tied who has a strong arm and good speed.

“We think both of these kids have a ton of potential, and they fit into our class very well.”

Stafford and Szarfran join seven Wednesday signees. NSU inked pitchers Makenzie Seely, Maggie Darr and Heather Zook along with catcher Lexie Roos, infielders Taylor Williams and Chelsea Spain and outfielder Christiana Winger.

Seven of NSU’s signees hail from Texas, one from Oklahoma and one from Louisiana.

PHOTO CUTLINE: The two newest Northwestern State softball signees are Halle Stafford and Alexis Szafran. They increase NSU’s signing class to nine, all of which will join this energetic dugout for the 2021 season.

CREDIT: Chris Reich/NSU Photographic Services