North Bayou Rapides Elementary receives a thousand new books

For most children reading is only a part of school and for some it’s an activity that takes them beyond the classroom.As a part of the magic storytelling campaign, ABC 31 had the pleasure of donating a thousand books to north bayou Rapides elementary. It has been said many times that reading open doors to a brighter future and today over 400 students got a chance to choose from a large variety of Disney books.With the help the of the magic of storytelling book donation students are able to explore reading in and out of the classroom .