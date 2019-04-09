Tuesday, April 9, 2019
North Bayou Rapides Elementary receives a thousand new books

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

For most children reading is only a part of school and for some it’s an activity that takes them beyond the classroom.As a part of the magic storytelling campaign, ABC 31 had the pleasure of donating a thousand books to north bayou Rapides elementary. It has been said many times that reading open doors to a brighter future and today over 400 students  got a  chance to choose  from a large variety  of Disney books.With the help the of the magic of storytelling book donation students are able to explore reading in and out of the classroom .

 

 

 

