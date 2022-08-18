Noodling, Catching Catfish with Your Hands, Now Legal in the State

People in Louisiana have been doing the sport of noodling or catching catfish with your bare hands for more than 40 years. The sport has never been legal until now. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more from some brave folks who like to do it.

Winnfield resident John Robert Blake has caught some big catfish with his bare hands over the years on Caney Lake in Jackson Parish. The sport is called noodling and the way Blake does it is by diving down to get the fish inside its hole. Twenty-year-old Eli spangler has been doing it with John Robert for about five years.

Spangler said, “Me and a couple of my buddies when out to Caney Lake and saw a couple more of my buddies noodling and we just asked if we could join them. So we just hopped in the water… It took me about four or five years to catch my first one.”

Eli says sometimes they sink an object like a bathtub with a hole in it and the catfish go in there to spawn once a year in the late spring to early summer. The male guards the eggs and if the angler is lucky the fish gets grabbed.

“You just pull up to the hole and you try to be as quiet as possible, you’re feeling around for it. You dive underwater and you run your hand in the hole. If it’s a bigger hole you usually have a PVC pipe that you put in there first and then if there’s a catfish in there they’ll latch on to your hand or the pole.”

Eli explains his techniques for grabbing a catfish.

“You run your hand in there and you try to pin their back. So you take one of your hands and you put it on the top of your back, and then you take your hand that’s on the top and you put it under their gills so you have the fish like this and then you just try to pull it out.”

Eli’s mom Gena Spangler talks about her son and his friends and their love for fishing.

“The three of them the Blake boys and Eli have spent their whole life on the water or in the water. I wouldn’t do it, it’s a little scary for me for them to put their hands inside those fish.”

State representative Jack McFarland introduced the legislation that made noodling legal. He just recently tried it out for himself.

Jack McFarland (R), is in District 13 which covers Bienville, Jackson, Ouachita and Winn Parishes

“I took on the challenge. I enjoy that adrenaline junkie myself and it was a challenge and it’s very exhilarating.”

Caney Lake is a popular spot for Winnfield residents to go noodling, but if you’re in the Alexandria area you might want to try your hand at grabbing a catfish on Cotile or Kincaid Lake.

McFarland says that the Wildlife and Fisheries were getting calls from traditional anglers and landowners questioning if the practice was legal.

“It was not illegal it was not legal. It was never defined so what Wildlife and Fisheries and I worked on was a bill to codify it into law. So you do just like you do now keep a basic fishing license and you can hand grab or noodle catfish.

“And typically, you want to do this with three people makes it a lot easier a lot safer. I didn’t know this until I ran the legislation this has been something that has been going on for up to forty years. I’ve been hearing from people that’s done it.

McFarland said a lot more people are getting into the sport now.

“I even see a lot of ladies now that are participating and I think that’s amazing. To see the young people especially the ladies get involved in this.”

Eli said, “It’s just a different experience. It’s not something that you get to do every day. Everybody’s been fishing with a pole but not a lot of people get to do it with their hands.”

The Wildlife and Fisheries have some safety guidelines to follow if you decide to try noodling: 1.) Always have at least one person in the water with you and one in the boat. 2.) Don’t underestimate how long you can hold your breath or how strong catfish can be. 3.) Once you find where catfish are hiding keep all four fingers together, so they don’t break. 4.) And wear gloves to protect your hands.