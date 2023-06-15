Non-profit Seeks to Help Young Adults Achieve Career and Education Opportunities

A non-profit called Eckerd Connects is committed to connecting young adults with career and education opportunities. ABC 31 News Joel Massey has more on how they are doing that.

“I came to this meeting because I feel like it was an opportunity for me to learn how to further my education and be financially stable as a young adult. I felt like it would give me an opportunity to be noticed and recognized as a young adult because I feel like young adults nowadays get overlooked.”

Dajuan Patton is a young adult looking to further her education in business so she came to the first meeting of a program called Eckerd Connects which seeks to help people ages 16 to 24 get educational and career opportunities.

“I learned that I can be heard and that there are opportunities for young adults like me.”

Alyssa King wants to be a mortician and is hoping that the program can connect her with ways to certify in that field.

“I’ve always wanted to be since I was younger I’ve just been fascinated with it. I love doing makeup and hair and it’s like a twist on it cause you get to prep and do the makeup and the hair it’s not just the basic cosmetology.”

Program Manager Laura McLaughlin wants the program to have an impact on the youth they serve.

“I hope that the youth that come into this program, I hope they are able to further their education and get employment to be able to be productive in their lives.”

McLaughlin says seeing others being successful has always been important to her.

“I do what I do because I enjoy helping others being successful is important to me. I was in education for 20 years with Rapides Parish School Board and being able to see that smile on that child’s face is always rewarding for me so to be able to give back to the community and to give back to kids means a lot to me.”

For more information and for future meeting info visit www.facebook.com/EckerdConnectsWraparoundCenLA/