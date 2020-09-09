Nominations now open for annual awards recognizing best of Louisiana humanities

LEH’s Humanities Awards

The organization seeks public nominations for six categories, with one new category for 2021. More information about each is available below.

Letters of nomination are currently being accepted for the categories below. Nominations for all categories, except Humanities Documentary Film of the Year and Humanities Book of the Year (details below), are due no later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2020.

· Lifetime Contributions: Honors those who have supported and been involved in public appreciation of issues central to the humanities.

· Documentary Photographer of the Year: Honors documentary photographers whose work captures Louisiana’s history, culture and/or peoples. Nominations may be for a complete body of work or a single project.

· Humanities Documentary Film of the Year: Awarded to the documentary film that best exemplifies scholarship on Louisiana topics or by Louisiana documentary filmmakers. Nominations due by 5 p.m. on Oct. 23, 2020.

· Humanities Book of the Year: Awarded to the book that best exemplifies scholarship on Louisiana topics or by Louisiana writers. Nominations and supporting materials due by 5 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2020.

· Light Up for Literacy: Honors individuals who have made significant and lasting contributions to literacy efforts in the state. The award is presented in partnership with the State Library of Louisiana’s Center for the Book.

· NEW! Best in Digital Humanities: Recognizes publicly accessible digital humanities projects produced in the previous two calendar years (2019 and 2020) including websites, virtual exhibitions, podcasts and other born-digital initiatives that bring new insights to and/or significantly improve the public’s understanding of the state, its history and/or its culture. Awarded biannually in odd-numbered years.

Three additional awards—Humanist of the Year, Champion of Culture and Chair’s Award for Institutional Support—are nominated and chosen in-house by members of the LEH board of directors. Individuals, institutions or organizations may submit nominations. Individuals, however, may not nominate themselves. Click here for full nominating instructions, including category-specific details.

All nominations should be addressed to “Humanities Awards Committee” at the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, 938 Lafayette Street, Suite 300, New Orleans, Louisiana 70113. Nominations also may be emailed to Erin Greenwald, vice president of content at LEH, at greenwald@leh.org.