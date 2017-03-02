Nominations for Bizzy Awards to Open March 21
That’s right! The Chamber will begin taking nominations for the 2017 Central Louisiana Business Awards beginning Tuesday, March 21.
The Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce celebrates the hard work of local businesses every day of the year. Yet on one particular night, it takes the festivities to the next level. The Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Awards provide local businesses the opportunity to celebrate and be recognized for their achievements.
On Tuesday, March 21, Chamber members will receive an email listing of the categories open for nominations. Categories include:
RoyOMartin Best Overall Business
Best Large Business
Best Medium Business
Best Small Business
Best New Business
Best Business Curb Appeal
Best Interior Design of a Business
Best Marketing Campaign
Best Business Website
Best Business Logo
Best Broadcast Promotion of a Business (:30 sec or under)
Best Non-Profit Organization
Emerging Leader Award
Two special awards will also be presented, the CLECO Innovation Award and the CLEDA Entrepreneur of the Year.
Make sure to check your inboxes on March 21!