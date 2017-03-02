Nominations for Bizzy Awards to Open March 21

That’s right! The Chamber will begin taking nominations for the 2017 Central Louisiana Business Awards beginning Tuesday, March 21.

The Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce celebrates the hard work of local businesses every day of the year. Yet on one particular night, it takes the festivities to the next level. The Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Awards provide local businesses the opportunity to celebrate and be recognized for their achievements.

On Tuesday, March 21, Chamber members will receive an email listing of the categories open for nominations. Categories include:

RoyOMartin Best Overall Business

Best Large Business

Best Medium Business

Best Small Business

Best New Business

Best Business Curb Appeal

Best Interior Design of a Business

Best Marketing Campaign

Best Business Website

Best Business Logo

Best Broadcast Promotion of a Business (:30 sec or under)

Best Non-Profit Organization

Emerging Leader Award

Two special awards will also be presented, the CLECO Innovation Award and the CLEDA Entrepreneur of the Year.

Make sure to check your inboxes on March 21!