Nola Parker Crowned Ms. LSUA 2017

ALEXANDRIA, LA – In the 57th edition of the Ms. LSUA Pageant, Nola Parker came away with the crown and will represent the university at all official functions over the next year.

Parker is a senior from Dry Prong and she is majoring in Communication Studies. She is also a member of the National Society of Leadership, the Psychology Club, Catholic Student Organization and American Association of University Women.

The first runner-up in the pageant was Malorie Stone. Stone is also from Dry Prong and a Business major.

Second runner-up was Terra Wilson from Moreauville and a Nursing major.

Other awards included:

Top Ad Sales: Chelsea Gravel

Ms. Congeniality (voted on by the other contestants): Terra Wilson

Ms. Photogenic (voted on by the audience): Madison Ruoppoli

Scholastic Achievement: Madison Ruoppoli

Director’s Award: Alexa Roberts

People’s Choice Award (voted on by the audience): Chelsea Gravel

The winner receives a $1,500 scholarship in addition to representing LSUA at official school funcions. The first runner-up receives a $1,000 scholarship and the second runner-up gets a $500 scholarship.

The Ms. LSUA Pageant is open to all female students regardless of age or marital status. Contestants compete in casual and eveningwear categories and answer a question pertaining to their platform topic. Each contestant also participates in an interview with the judges prior to the pageant. All participants have a mentor form the university faculty or staff.

