Saturday, March 5, 2022
No Injuries Reported in Accident Involving School Bus, City Truck

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

Alexandria, La. (March 3, 2022) – There were no injuries reported as the result of a traffic accident Thursday morning involving a Rapides Parish School System bus and a City of Alexandria work truck.

The incident happened around 8:18 a.m. at the intersection of Thorn Road and Murray Street. Damage to the vehicles was minor as both vehicles were traveling slowly and neither driver or any passengers had to be treated by medical personnel.

The APD Traffic Division is investigating the accident. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Traffic Division at (318) 441-640

