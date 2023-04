In the Nov. 24th, 2022 investigation involving Officer Christopher Hayward and Jason Shackleford, The DA’s office says no charges will be filed.

In the No. 6th 2022 investigation involving Deputy Rodney Anderson and Derrick J. Kittling, the DA’s office will not be filing charges.

Letters from the DA’s Office sent to Rapides Parish Sherriff’s Office and the Alexandria Police Department can be read here:

OIS