Ninth Judicial Court Upholds Alexandria City Council’s Veto Override of 2021 Budget

Thursday a 9th Judicial Court judge ruled in favor of five Alexandria City Council members in a lawsuit concerning a veto-override of the 2021-22 budget. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey explains.

Back in April of 2021 the city council amended the mayor’s proposed 2021 budget to provide an additional $2 million for Alexandria Police officer pay raises and recruitment. The amendments also defunded the Public Safety Commissioner’s salary of $113,000. Shortly after Mayor Jeff Hall vetoed the amended budget. A two-thirds majority of the council was needed to override that veto which they did in a 5 to 2 vote. Catherine Davidson, Cynthia Perry, Gerber Porter, Jim Villard and Reddex Washington voted in favor of the override. Councilmen Chuck Fowler and Lee Rubin voted against it.

In May the City of Alexandria and Mayor Hall filed a civil suit in the 9th Judicial Court against the five council members that voted in favor of the override claiming that the city council violated the Alexandria Home Rule Charter as well as the Louisiana Budgetary Act.

This past Thursday Judge Patricia Koch granted the Motion for Summary Judgement filed on behalf of the five members named in the lawsuit dismissing all claims of the Administration and Mayor Hall. Judge Koch also denied a Motion for Summary Judgement filed by District 5 Councilman Chuck Fowler in December of 2021. Fowler filed it as a cross-claim that lists him as the plaintiff against the five members of the council over the city’s budget. The dismissals mean that Koch does not believe that the city council members violated the Alexandria Home Rule Charter of the Louisiana Budgetary Act when they amended the budget and voted to override Mayor Hall’s veto.

In a Facebook post City Council President Catherine Davidson wrote: “After more than 16 months and more than $250,000 in taxpayer funded attorneys’ fees, this ruling confirms the actions of the 5 City Council-members amending the 2021-2022 budget to add $2 million for APD raises and moving the $113,000 from the Public Safety Commissioner position to recruiting is squarely within the authority of the City Council.”

A response by Mayor Jeff Hall states: “We respectfully disagree with the judge’s decision. There is no dispute the budget the City Council adopted in April of 2021 was not balanced, forcing me to take action. At that time, Judge Koch advised the City Council members to revise the budget and they ultimately voted to correct the errors they made. As Mayor, I have a responsibility to ensure the budget is balanced, the Charter is followed and the Budget Act is complied with, and ultimately that was achieved. It is unfortunate that it took legal action to get the City Council to correct its errors. As far as an appeal, we are reviewing our options.”