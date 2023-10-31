NHTSA shares tips on how to have a safe Halloween

PINEVILLE, La – Halloween is creeping up quickly and brings with it plenty of celebration.

The holiday calls for a potentially good time but the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is calling for a little added attention to caution as they offer up some Halloween safety tips.

When driving on Halloween be alert for trick-or-treaters. Slow down and continue to scan the road in areas where they are likely to be or where sight distances are limited.

There will likely be more pedestrians on the roads and in places where they are not expected. Slower speeds save lives. It is important to stay alert.

Pedestrians may come out from between parked cars or behind shrubbery. Stop and wait for them to pass.

Don’t look at your phone when you are driving, your attention needs to always be on the road, and if you see a drunk driver, be sure to contact local law enforcement.

Some safety tips for all those trick-or-treating, accompanying them, or even just traveling on foot on Halloween include staying on sidewalks and using crosswalks where available.

Before the festivities begin it is beneficial to create a “buddy system” to get each other home safely and prevent walking alone.

And finally, for all the party hosts, be responsible and take action to get guests home safely. Make sure to offer plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Pardon on the side of safety and collect car keys from guests who are drinking and prepare to call taxis, rideshares, or safe designated drivers to get your guests home safely. Or plan ahead to have sleeping accommodations.

Be safe this Halloween and protect your life, and the lives of those around you. Follow these simple tips and you should be in for a safe and fun Halloween.