Thursday, October 8, 2020
Latest:
Local Headlines 

NHC 10am Update, Delta oozing to the West

Jacque Murphy

At 10 a.m. CDT, the center of Hurricane Delta was located over the Gulf of Mexico about 400 miles (645 km) south of Cameron, Louisiana. Delta is moving toward the northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this motion with a reduction in forward speed is expected today. A turn toward the north is forecast to occur by late tonight, followed by a north-northeastward motion by Friday afternoon or Friday night. On the forecast track, the center of Delta will move over the central Gulf of Mexico today, over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Friday, and then move inland within the hurricane warning area Friday afternoon or Friday night.

