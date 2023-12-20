Newly elected Winn Parish Sheriff has new ideas for office

WINNFIELD, La. – A recently completed re-count confirmed Winn Parish has elected a new sheriff. Only a little more than a dozen votes separated incumbent Cranford Jordan, Junior, and Josh McAllister, who says he’s now ready to step into the job. ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey shows us what big plans McAllister has for the Sherriff’s Office and for Winn Parish.

Josh McAllister says he’s sizing up the people and resources at the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office as he prepares for big changes.

“The sheriff has over 300 employees out of the sheriff’s office so we’ve been trying to talk to a lot of those employees trying to gear everybody up and going through staff evaluations and things like that”.

McAllister says he’ll attend some training at the state capitol, but plans to return home and make the Sheriff’s Office more “service-oriented” to make the parish safer.

“It’s just going to be some added services with the revenue that’s there. We’ll have more officers on patrol on each shift. More community policing interacting with the people here in Winn Parish. We’re going to have officers in our schools to help protect our children. We have our own jail out here in Winn Parish and we’re going to have more resources added there to help people as they transition back into society.”

McAllister calls it a big job, and one he won’t be doing alone. He says partnerships will play a big role.

“Our city PD, the city of Winnfield, our police jury, all the villages in Winn Parish. We look forward to having partnerships with them, intergovernmental agency agreements, cooperative endeavors things to where the sheriff can help them”.

He believes it’s important to keep people in Winn Parish and says he will have an open door and a listening ear for all.

“We’ll have an open-door policy people need to know that they can come talk to the sheriff and tell him about whatever issues they are facing and whatever he can do to help them.”

Making for a more “helpful” and McAllister hopes, more “effective” Sheriff’s Office.

