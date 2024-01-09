Newcomers & Ranked In-State Foes Await Both Basketball Programs

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana Christian University athletics program will see a new face on the opposite end of the court followed by a pair of nationally recognized squads on the weekly docket.

Thursday, January 11:

For the first time in basketball, the LCU Wildcats will attempt to slow down the Stallions of North American University, who are the newest members of the Red River Athletic Conference, beginning this Thursday at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. in the gymnasium of Stafford High School.

Saturday, January 13:

A Saturday showdown will take place in the Big Easy for a doubleheader against the (RV) Gold Nuggets and #21 Gold Rush from Xavier University of Louisiana with first tip starting at 2/4 p.m. inside the XULA Convocation Center.

