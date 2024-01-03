New Year’s Eve Crash Claims Pitkin Man’s Life; Alcohol Suspected

PITKIN, La – Early Sunday morning, just after 5:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a single-vehicle fatality crash on LA Highway 113 at Earnest Thompson Road. The victim identified in this incident was 30-year-old Eric Robinson.

Reports indicate that Robinson was driving a 2012 Nissan Armada, heading north on LA Hwy 113. However, for reasons still being probed, Robinson veered off the roadway to the left, traveling through a ditch before the vehicle overturned.

Robinson, who was reportedly unrestrained, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a local hospital. He succumbed to his injuries after arrival.

LSP Troop E says that alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash. Routine toxicology samples were collected and will undergo analysis as part of the ongoing investigation.

Troop E has investigated a total of 55 fatal crashes in 2023, which resulted in 61 deaths.