The Alexandria-Pineville Convention and Visitor’s Bureau expanded its facility and added a new visitors center, located on the corner of Jackson and Third Street.

It will be available to all tourists in Central Louisiana who need information on things to do during their visit.

Sherry Ellington says this is perfect timing to open the new facility, with Mardi Gras events and the Rapides Parish Coliseum re-opening.

KLAX ABC 31 News 2/15/17