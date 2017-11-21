New Troop Commander Appointed to Troop I

Press Release – Lafayette – This week, Louisiana State Police Troop I welcomed its newest Troop Commander following the appointment of Captain Wayne Vidrine by Colonel Kevin Reeves, State Police Superintendent. The transfer followed Captain James Cormier’s retirement from Louisiana State Police. Louisiana State Police Troop I consist of an eight parish region including Evangeline, St. Landry, Acadia, Lafayette, St. Martin, Vermilion, Iberia and St. Mary parishes with over 800 combined highway miles.

Captain Vidrine was born and raised in Evangeline Parish where he currently resides. He is married and has three children, one son and two daughters. He began his law enforcement career with the Evangeline Parish Sherriff’s Office in 1991. He graduated from the Louisiana State Police Training Academy in 1994 and was assigned to patrol. He was then transferred to the Bureau of Investigations in 2005. He has worked in several sections which include Narcotics, Gaming and various administrative positions for the past 12 years. Captain Vidrine was promoted to Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain while in the Bureau. For the last year and seven months, Captain Vidrine has served as the Criminal Investigations division Commander of Region 2.

Upon his appointment as Troop I commander, Vidrine expressed his desire to continue to foster positive working relationships with local, state and federal agencies. Captain Vidrine said “I am honored to accept this position as Commander of Troop I and plan to continue working with our community partners to reduce crime and fatal crashes. The safety of our communities and citizens is paramount.”

Troop I would like to congratulate Captain Wayne Vidrine on his transfer and new appointment as Troop I Commander.