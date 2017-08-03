New RV Park Opens in Natchitoches

Red River Waterway Commission recently finished the development of the Grand Ecore RV Park in Natchitoches. The RV park is located next to the Grand Ecore Recreation Area. It has 59 concrete RV pads with water, sewer, and electric amenities with an on-site bath house nearby. And if you’re looking to do some fishing, there’s also a two-lane concrete boat launch.

“This RV park is a unique park in Natchitoches,” says Eric Gilmore, “we have fully paved RV pads. All sites have a picnic table, 30 and 50 amp electric hook-ups, sewer, water, and hi-speed wi-fi through out the park.”

To learn more about this newly developed RV park and recreation area, you can visit the Grand Ecore RV websites.

