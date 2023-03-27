New RPSB Website Design Launches March 27

(Alexandria, LA) – The Rapides Parish School District is excited to announce that after months of strategizing, planning, and creating, a redesigned version of the website, www.rpsb.us, will launch on March 27.

In May of 2022, the Rapides Parish School Board partnered with Ugly Mug Marketing to undergo an extensive website planning and design process. The design process included surveying multiple RPSB employees and stakeholders, a thorough review of the existing website design and analytics, and a complete rebuild of hosting, domain, and content placement structure.

“It’s imperative that the Rapides Parish School System strives to make information about our school district accessible to everyone within our communities,” Superintendent of Rapides Parish Schools Jeff Powell said. “Our goal is that everyone is able to access valuable school resources from the newly designed website to learn more about the amazing things happening in Rapides Parish schools. We ask that our communities have patience and understanding as we navigate towards the next chapter of the school district’s website.”

The new and improved website has an attractive, cleaner, and simpler design that looks to create a destination for students, parents, community members, and RPSB faculty members to find the content that suits them best. The new site is also mobile responsive, meaning the layout adapts to different devices and multiple web browsers and has several language options for those who don’t speak or understand English fluently.

The website provides information on the district, along with its schools, budget information, school board members and agendas and contact information for central office staff and departments. Community members can also access the school calendar, lunch menus, important documents and the latest events happening within Rapides Parish schools.