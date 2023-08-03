New research reveals that Louisiana is home to some of America’s biggest gamblers

8/2/2023 America’s Biggest Gamblers

New research from Casinos.com into the gambling expenditure across America has revealed which US states are home to biggest gamblers in the nation.

Discounting the worldwide home of gambling Nevada, the research revealed that Mississippi is the land of the Biggest Gamblers in America , with residents spending an average of 1.75% of their annual income on gambling each year.

Although Las Vegas is the home of gambling across both the US and the world, people in other states love a visit to a casino just as much as the high rollers in Nevada, with more and more states each year legalizing many forms of gambling. This being said, have you ever wondered which US states are home to the biggest gamblers in America?

Well, thanks to new research from Casinos.com, the Biggest Gamblers in America have been revealed! By analyzing state gambling revenues and cross referencing them with the adult population in each state and their average annual incomes, the average percentage of the annual income that is spent on gambling in each state was calculated, revealing which states spend the most money on gambling per year relative to their income.

The following table ranks every US state in order of average expenditure on gambling per year (the states which are not included have no expenditure on casino gambling):

Rank State State Gambling Revenue ($) Population +18 Expenditure per capita ($) Average Income ($) % of Average Income Spent 1 Nevada 14,842,230,000 2,445,243 6069.84 84,350 7.196% 2 Mississippi 2,574,060,000 2,257,130 1140.41 65,156 1.750% 3 Louisiana 2,593,100,000 3,541,104 732.29 73,759 0.993% 4 Iowa 1,930,790,000 2,456,703 785.93 80,316 0.979% 5 Rhode Island 688,200,000 886,783 776.06 92,427 0.840% 6 West Virginia 756,320,000 1,423,928 531.15 65,332 0.813% 7 Indiana 2,890,360,000 5,218,979 553.82 76,984 0.719% 8 Delaware 491,810,000 795,090 618.56 92,308 0.670% 9 New Jersey 5,211,270,000 7,244,002 719.39 117,868 0.610% 10 Pennsylvania 5,343,080,000 10,290,047 519.25 87,262 0.595% 11 Michigan 3,258,080,000 7,897,432 412.55 80,803 0.511% 12 Missouri 1,905,440,000 4,783,630 398.33 78,194 0.509% 13 Maryland 2,200,620,000 4,801,825 458.29 114,236 0.401% 14 Arkansas 614,120,000 2,322,502 264.42 69,357 0.381% 15 Ohio 2,332,800,000 9,174,388 254.27 78,797 0.323% 16 Colorado 1,411,930,000 4,568,613 309.05 100,933 0.306% 17 South Dakota 142,890,000 674,947 211.71 77,932 0.272% 18 Kansas 142,890,000 2,231,518 64.03 82,103 0.078% 19 New York 4,228,450,000 15,722,590 268.94 105,304 0.255% 20 Illinois 2,143,650,000 9,868,245 217.23 95,115 0.228% 21 New Mexico 262,400,000 1,642,656 159.74 70,241 0.227% 22 Maine 165,080,000 1,120,338 147.35 78,301 0.188% 23 Massachusetts 1,131,930,000 5,622,590 201.32 115,964 0.174% 24 Connecticut 416,200,000 2,875,887 144.72 115,337 0.125% 25 Tennessee 379,410,000 5,434,544 69.81 76,937 0.091% 26 Virginia 563,210,000 6,757,448 83.35 106,023 0.079% 27 Oklahoma 150,870,000 3,025,109 49.87 74,195 0.067% 28 New Hampshire 66,710,000 1,132,616 58.90 101,292 0.058% 29 Florida 693,970,000 17,491,848 39.67 83,104 0.048% 30 Wyoming 14,790,000 446,379 33.13 83,583 0.040% 31 Oregon 49,520,000 3,384,804 14.63 88,137 0.017% 32 Nebraska 14,030,000 1,480,808 9.47 82,306 0.012% 33 Montana 7,170,000 869,201 8.25 76,834 0.011%

As can be expected, Nevada blows every other US state out of the water due to it being the home of the Fabulous Las Vegas. Excluding the Silver State, Mississippi is home to America’s Biggest Gamblers with Mississippians spending on average 1.75% of their annual income on gambling in 2022.

Louisiana and Iowa follow in third and fourth place overall with their average annual gambling expenditure amounting to 0.993% and 0.979% of their annual incomes, respectively.

The state which spends the least amount of their income per year on gambling is Montana, with just 0.011% of their annual incomes being spent on gambling in 2022, followed closely by Nebraska with 0.012% and then Oregon with just 0.017%.

Methodology

The total gross gaming revenue of casinos per state in the US was sourced from Statista, which was then cross referenced with the +18 population of each state (Census) in order to reveal the average amount of money spent per adult resident in each state.

This was then compared to the average annual income in each state (World Population Review), which revealed the percentage of the annual mean income that is spent n gambling in each state.

The states were then ranked from highest to lowest.