New Principal Announced for Bolton Academic & Performing Arts Magnet School

A new principal for the Bolton Academic & Performing Arts
Magnet School has been announced ~ Mrs. Jenifer Scott.

Mrs. Scott’s experience in opening the Rapides Virtual Program and Rapides Academy, along
with her positive impact leading as principal of Phoenix Elementary and Rapides Academy,
has prepared her to take on this bold new challenge at Bolton.

Mrs. Scott will now transition to planning for the 2023-2024 school year at Bolton. She will
also assemble her administrative team.

