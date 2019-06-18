Tuesday, June 18, 2019
New playground opens at Indian Creek Recreation Area

Jojuana Phillips

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry and Roy O’Martin held a ribbon cutting this morning for the grand opening of a new playground located at Indian Creek Recreation Area in Woodworth.

Construction of the playground is a joint effort between the Department of Agriculture and Forestry and Roy O’Martin.

Some basic playground equipment was already on site at the Indian Creek Recreation Area and this newly constructed playground is intended to provide a safer, larger and more modern space for young children to play.

Indian Creek is a popular recreation area for fishing, hiking, biking and camping.

 

