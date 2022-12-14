New Orleans takes on the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday afternoon

After a 17-16 loss on Monday Night Football at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 5, followed by a Week 14 bye, the New Orleans Saints embark on a four-game stretch to close their season. Their first contest after the bye will mark a continuation of division play in the rugged NFC South when New Orleans takes on the Atlanta Falcons 5-8) at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday afternoon. The Saints have lost their last two games and a victory is essential to remain in the hunt in an open NFC South divisional race.