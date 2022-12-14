New Orleans takes on the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday afternoon
THE MATCHUP: SAINTS vs. FALCONS 2022 WEEK 15
After a 17-16 loss on Monday Night Football at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 5, followed by a Week 14 bye, the New Orleans Saints embark on a four-game stretch to close their season. Their first contest after the bye will mark a continuation of division play in the rugged NFC South when New Orleans takes on the Atlanta Falcons 5-8) at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday afternoon. The Saints have lost their last two games and a victory is essential to remain in the hunt in an open NFC South divisional race.
New Orleans will be looking for their second series sweep of the Falcons in the past three years, who they previously beat in the season opener on Sept. 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 27-26. In that season-opening win, New Orleans overcame a 16-point fourth quarter deficit with two touchdown drives, followed by Lutz booting the game-winning 51-yard field goal.
