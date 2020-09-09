New Orleans Saints make roster reductions to 53

The New Orleans Saints made the following roster moves today to reach the National Football League-mandated reduction to 53 players, it was announced by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

The Saints terminated the contracts of the following five players:

Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College

Anthony Chickillo LB 6-3 255 27 6 Miami (Fla.)

Mario Edwards Jr. DL 6-3 280 26 6 Florida State

Bennie Fowler III WR 6-1 218 29 6 Michigan State Margus Hunt DE 6-8 295 33 8 Southern Methodist

Patrick Omameh G 6-4 327 30 8 Michigan

The Saints have waived the following 17 players:

Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College

Joe Bachie LB 6-2 231 22 R Michigan State

Emmanuel Butler WR 6-4 220 24 1 Northern Arizona

Austin Carr WR 6-1 195 26 4 Northwestern

T.J. Carter DE 6-4 289 21 R Kentucky

Andrew Dowell LB 6-1 225 23 1 Michigan State

Garrett Griffin TE 6-4 240 26 3 Air Force

Kemon Hall CB 5-11 190 23 1 North Texas

Lil’Jordan Humphrey WR 6-4 225 22 1 Texas

Juwan Johnson WR 6-4 231 23 R Oregon

Tony Jones Jr. RB 5-11 224 22 R Notre Dame

Wynton McManis LB 6-1 225 25 2 Memphis

Jordan Steckler OL 6-5 305 24 R Northern Illinois

Tommy Stevens TE 6-5 235 23 R Mississippi State

Calvin Throckmorton OL 6-5 309 24 R Oregon

Cameron Tom C 6-4 300 25 4 Southern Mississippi

Keith Washington II DB 6-1 180 23 R West Virginia

Ethan Wolf TE 6-6 252 24 3 Tennessee

The Saints waived/injured the following player:

Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College

Saquan Hampton DB 6-1 206 24 2 Rutgers

The Saints placed the following player on Reserve/Physically Unable To Perform:

Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College

Kiko Alonso LB 6-3 239 30 8 Oregon

The Saints placed the following player on Injured Reserve:

Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College

Anthony Lanier II DE 6-6 285 27 3 Alabama A&M

The following player was placed on Reserve/Suspended By Commissioner:

Name Position Height Weight Age Exp. College

James Hurst OL 6-5 310 28 7 North Carolina

Beginning Sunday at 12 p.m. CT, the Saints and all 32 NFL teams may establish a practice squad of up to 16 players. The Saints will open the regular season Sunday, September 16 when they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 3:25 p.m.