New Orleans Saints Lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26-9 in NFC South Matchup

Quarterback Derek Carr and running back Alvin Kamara returned to the field Sunday but it wasn’t enough to beat the offense of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints offense struggled in their 26-9 home loss at the Superdome.

It’s their second consecutive loss dripping their record to 2 and 2. Tampa Bay is the early leader in the NFC South at 3-1.

Kamara got plenty of touches after his three-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. He carried the ball 11 times for 51 yards catching 13 passes for 33 yards, but the Bucs kept him out of the end zone.

Carr who injured his right shoulder in last week’s loss to Green Bay was only 23 of 37 passes and had few deep connections.

Kicker Blake Grupe scored all of New Orleans’ points on three field goals.

Week 5 the Saints will play at the New England Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 8.