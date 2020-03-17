New Orleans Saints agree to two-year contract with Drew Brees

“Let’s make another run at it!” Drew Brees said on his Instagram last month.

Following the 2019-2020 season, Brees made his decision to take a few weeks to decide whether he would come back or retire.

His Instagram post was his announcement that he would return as a Saint.

Earlier this morning, Brees and the Saints agreed to a two-year deal worth roughly $50 million but also, he took less to help continue building the team.

Brees will now enter into his 20th season in the league and now his 15th with the Saints.

This past season, Brees missed 5 games due to thumb injury. He finished with 74% completion, 27 touchdowns and only 4 interceptions.