New Orleans Saints Agree To Terms With LS Zach Wood On Four-Year Contract

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have agreed to terms with LS Zach Wood on a four-year contract. The announcement was made by Saints’ Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Wood, 6-3, 255, has snapped for punts and placements in all 48 of New Orleans’ regular season games since 2017 and the five postseason contests. He played a key role on the success of the club’s kicking units, as P Thomas Morstead’s 42.8 net punting average ranks fourth in the NFL and K Wil Lutz’s 89.2 field goal percentage ranks sixth.

Wood was originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Methodist in 2016. After spending the 2016 and 2017 offseasons and preseasons with the Cowboys, he was signed by New Orleans prior to the start of the 2017 regular season.

The Rowlett, Texas native was a four-year letterman at SMU, where he started 33-of-43 games played at defensive end, tallying 137 tackles, 22 stops for loss, nine sacks, two forced fumbles and three blocked kicks.