New Orleans Saints acquire linebacker Kwon Alexander

NEW ORLEANS- The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have acquired linebacker Kwon Alexander from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a conditional fifth round draft pick and linebacker Kiko Alonso. The announcement was made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Who Dat !!!!!! — Kwon Alexander (@kwon) November 3, 2020

Alexander, 6 feet 1,227 pounds, is a six-year NFL veteran who was originally selected in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Louisiana State University by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Since entering the NFL in 2015, Alexander has started all 59 regular season games he has appeared in, recording 444 tackles (315 solo), seven interceptions, 26 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, as well as three solo stops and one pass defensed in three 2019 postseason contests for the 49ers.

As a rookie in 2015, Alexander was a PFWA All-Rookie selection, recording 93 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, nine passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In 2016, he started all 16 games and posted a career-high 145 tackles (108 solo), three sacks, a 38-yard interception return for a touchdown, seven passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In 2017, he was selected to his first Pro Bowl, posting 97 stops, three interception returns for 70 yards, four passes defensed and one forced fumble.