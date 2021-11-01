New Orleans Saints 36-27 victory over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The win, the team’s third straight, improved the Saints to 5-2 and gives them the inside track on a fifth consecutive NFC South title as Tampa dropped to 6-2. The Saints were aided by some undisciplined play by Tampa, which had 11 penalties for 99 yards, and three Brady turnovers (fumble and two interceptions). New Orleans didn’t have a turnover and just two penalties for 10 yards.

The Saints will play host to the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) on Sunday, Nov. 7 at the Caesars Superdome.