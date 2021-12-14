New Orleans Saints, 30 – 9 win over New York Jets
The New Orleans defense dominated the Jets (3-10), forcing four three-and-outs in the first half. Linebacker Kwon Alexander and defensive end Carl Granderson had sacks for New Orleans as the Saints kept the Jets out of the end zone, allowing just three field goals. New York was 3 of 14 on third down and 1 of 3 on fourth down.
The Saints (6-7) will play at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on “Sunday Night Football” on Dec. 19 before returning home to host the Miami Dolphins on “Monday Night Football” on Dec. 27.
The Saints played without three players who were put on the Covid-19 list last week – defensive end Cameron Jordan, running back Mark Ingram and running back Ty Montgomery. It was the first game Jordan has missed in his career, ending a streak of 172 consecutive games played.