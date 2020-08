The New Orleans Pelicans couldn’t repeat last year’s luck of getting the number one lottery pick for the upcoming NBA Draft. Instead, they’ll be sticking to the 13th overall selection.

Their chances at the 13th pick was a 92% chance as opposed to the 1.2% chance they had at the number one overall selection. That lucky team this year is the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 2020 NBA Draft will be held on Friday, October 16.