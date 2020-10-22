New Orleans Pelicans hire new head coach, Stan Van Gundy
Veteran coach, Stan Van Gundy, was announced as the new Pelicans head coach.
Gundy signed a 4-year deal with the team.
He holds 11-plus years as a head coach in the league with the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons.
Gundy’s defensive coaching has allowed for an overall 523-384 (73%) in the regular season, 8 playoffs and a NBA Finals appearance in 2009.
I’m excited to join a talented New Orleans Pelicans team. It will be an honor to work with our players and to work for Mrs. Benson and David Griffin, Trajan Langdon, their staff and the great people of New Orleans. I can’t wait to talk to our players and get the process started
— Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) October 21, 2020