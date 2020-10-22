New Orleans Pelicans hire new head coach, Stan Van Gundy

Veteran coach, Stan Van Gundy, was announced as the new Pelicans head coach.

Gundy signed a 4-year deal with the team.

He holds 11-plus years as a head coach in the league with the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons.

Gundy’s defensive coaching has allowed for an overall 523-384 (73%) in the regular season, 8 playoffs and a NBA Finals appearance in 2009.